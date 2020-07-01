All apartments in Jacksonville
Location

9754 Summer Grove Way West, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Sunbeam

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Condo for Rent - Property Id: 232414

GREAT Mandarin location! Condo is very spacious 2nd floor, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Two stairways (front entrance and back entrance to attached garage of unit). Large family room, open kitchen, covered balcony, split foorplan with master bedroom and bath on one side and other two bedrooms on other, includes attached one car garage, close to pool and mailboxes. Please call owner directly for showings (evenings preferably). Must have stable job and decent credit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/232414
Property Id 232414

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5609337)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9754 Summer Grove Way W have any available units?
9754 Summer Grove Way W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 9754 Summer Grove Way W have?
Some of 9754 Summer Grove Way W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9754 Summer Grove Way W currently offering any rent specials?
9754 Summer Grove Way W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9754 Summer Grove Way W pet-friendly?
No, 9754 Summer Grove Way W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 9754 Summer Grove Way W offer parking?
Yes, 9754 Summer Grove Way W offers parking.
Does 9754 Summer Grove Way W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9754 Summer Grove Way W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9754 Summer Grove Way W have a pool?
Yes, 9754 Summer Grove Way W has a pool.
Does 9754 Summer Grove Way W have accessible units?
No, 9754 Summer Grove Way W does not have accessible units.
Does 9754 Summer Grove Way W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9754 Summer Grove Way W has units with dishwashers.

