Jacksonville, FL
9745 Touchton Road # 1723 - 1
Last updated April 16 2020 at 8:46 PM

9745 Touchton Road # 1723 - 1

9745 Touchton Rd 1723 · No Longer Available
Location

9745 Touchton Rd 1723, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Windy Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
This beautiful Southside condo has 2 bedrooms with 2 private bathrooms. Features nice laminate floors, a huge balcony with a serene lake and fountain view. Washer/Dryer included. Gate guarded by security guard 24/7. Convenient to Tinseltown, Town Center, JTB, Beach Blvd, Arlington and more. Available with or without furniture that you see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9745 Touchton Road # 1723 - 1 have any available units?
9745 Touchton Road # 1723 - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 9745 Touchton Road # 1723 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
9745 Touchton Road # 1723 - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9745 Touchton Road # 1723 - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 9745 Touchton Road # 1723 - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 9745 Touchton Road # 1723 - 1 offer parking?
No, 9745 Touchton Road # 1723 - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 9745 Touchton Road # 1723 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9745 Touchton Road # 1723 - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9745 Touchton Road # 1723 - 1 have a pool?
No, 9745 Touchton Road # 1723 - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 9745 Touchton Road # 1723 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 9745 Touchton Road # 1723 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 9745 Touchton Road # 1723 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9745 Touchton Road # 1723 - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9745 Touchton Road # 1723 - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 9745 Touchton Road # 1723 - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.

