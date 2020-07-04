9745 Touchton Road # 1723 - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony

Unit Amenities

This beautiful Southside condo has 2 bedrooms with 2 private bathrooms. Features nice laminate floors, a huge balcony with a serene lake and fountain view. Washer/Dryer included. Gate guarded by security guard 24/7. Convenient to Tinseltown, Town Center, JTB, Beach Blvd, Arlington and more. Available with or without furniture that you see.



