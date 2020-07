Amenities

NORTHSIDE HOUSE FOR RENT. From l-10 north on l-95, west on New Kings Road, right on Soutel, left on Norfolk, right on Roanoke, left on Aberdare to property on right. 3 BR, 1.5 BA, family room with fireplace, dining room, kitchen (R/R), CHA, approx. 1316 sf, fenced yard, carport, $1100 security deposit, may accept pet w/NSPF, [AVnslb pm hs] available now