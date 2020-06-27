9685 Waterloo Place

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

ROOM TO ROAM! Beautifully appointed and freshly renovated Crystal Springs 3/2 on a HUGE FULLY FENCED OVERSIZED LOT! Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Complete with Stainless Steel appliances, laminate flooring, Master Suite with Roman soak tub, separate stand up shower, and large walk in closet! All this and more, tucked away on a cul de sac, and close to schools, shopping, and easy access to I-10 and I-295! Hurry, because this one will move FAST!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.