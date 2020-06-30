All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 3 2020 at 1:17 AM

9452 TELFORD LN

9452 Telford Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9452 Telford Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Chimney Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
beautiful place to call home in Watermill community. this home offers a wonderful floor plan with huge kitchen open to great room with corner fireplace and view of large manicured fenced yard. insulated shed is perfect for storage. Large walk in closet in master bedroom. formal liv has French doors and could make a great office or guest room. Don't miss.note: Tenant Screening includes criminal background check, credit score, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history check

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9452 TELFORD LN have any available units?
9452 TELFORD LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 9452 TELFORD LN have?
Some of 9452 TELFORD LN's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9452 TELFORD LN currently offering any rent specials?
9452 TELFORD LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9452 TELFORD LN pet-friendly?
No, 9452 TELFORD LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 9452 TELFORD LN offer parking?
No, 9452 TELFORD LN does not offer parking.
Does 9452 TELFORD LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9452 TELFORD LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9452 TELFORD LN have a pool?
Yes, 9452 TELFORD LN has a pool.
Does 9452 TELFORD LN have accessible units?
No, 9452 TELFORD LN does not have accessible units.
Does 9452 TELFORD LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9452 TELFORD LN has units with dishwashers.

