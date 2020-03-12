9430 HIGH MEADOW LN

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

$300 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT WITH ACCEPTED APPLICATION AND MOVE IN DATE ON OR BEFORE 2/5!! Enjoy the gated community privacy of Kendall Pointe located in Kendall Town! This 3/2.5 corner unit townhome features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, attached one car garage, new paint AND new carpet! The first floor is a perfect layout for entertaining boasting wood flooring, half bath and kitchen over looking the living room that flows onto the back patio. Located conveniently to the Southside Connector and 295, this makes for a short commute to downtown, NS Mayport, shopping, and the beaches. Available now, non-smokers only, pets welcome with $250/pet non-refundable pet fee, W/D included in ''as-is'' condition.