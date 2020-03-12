All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 9430 HIGH MEADOW LN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
9430 HIGH MEADOW LN
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9430 HIGH MEADOW LN

9430 High Meadow Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Regency
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9430 High Meadow Ln, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Regency

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
$300 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT WITH ACCEPTED APPLICATION AND MOVE IN DATE ON OR BEFORE 2/5!! Enjoy the gated community privacy of Kendall Pointe located in Kendall Town! This 3/2.5 corner unit townhome features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, attached one car garage, new paint AND new carpet! The first floor is a perfect layout for entertaining boasting wood flooring, half bath and kitchen over looking the living room that flows onto the back patio. Located conveniently to the Southside Connector and 295, this makes for a short commute to downtown, NS Mayport, shopping, and the beaches. Available now, non-smokers only, pets welcome with $250/pet non-refundable pet fee, W/D included in ''as-is'' condition.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9430 HIGH MEADOW LN have any available units?
9430 HIGH MEADOW LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 9430 HIGH MEADOW LN have?
Some of 9430 HIGH MEADOW LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9430 HIGH MEADOW LN currently offering any rent specials?
9430 HIGH MEADOW LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9430 HIGH MEADOW LN pet-friendly?
Yes, 9430 HIGH MEADOW LN is pet friendly.
Does 9430 HIGH MEADOW LN offer parking?
Yes, 9430 HIGH MEADOW LN offers parking.
Does 9430 HIGH MEADOW LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9430 HIGH MEADOW LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9430 HIGH MEADOW LN have a pool?
Yes, 9430 HIGH MEADOW LN has a pool.
Does 9430 HIGH MEADOW LN have accessible units?
No, 9430 HIGH MEADOW LN does not have accessible units.
Does 9430 HIGH MEADOW LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9430 HIGH MEADOW LN has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Move Cross Country
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pickwick Apartments
3580 Pall Mall Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
JTB
8876 A.C. Skinner Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Vintage at Plantation Bay
7740 Plantation Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Luxor Club
13800 Egrets Nest Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Heritage Deerwood
10901 Burnt Mill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Views at Harbortown
14030 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Mirador and Stovall at River City
13100 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Deerwood Park Apartments
4435 Touchton Road
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia