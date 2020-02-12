936 Lasalle St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Stunning San Marco Home For Lease! - Amazing 2 bedroom 2 bath home For Lease! Completely updated with a very modern style! The kitchen is a chefs dream with granite counter tops, self closing cabinets, stainless steel appliances, a deep sink and breakfast bar!

Ceramic tile throughout with a gray and white color scheme! Both bathrooms are upgraded with the best materials, gorgeous vanities, and sparkling showers! Inside washer and dryer INCLUDED! This home also features a fantastic front porch just steps away from the river views! Private parking spaces and the location is PRIME! Call or text 904-945-6600 to set up your showing!



(RLNE5191527)