Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
936 Lasalle St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

936 Lasalle St.

936 Lasalle Street · No Longer Available
Location

936 Lasalle Street, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Southside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Stunning San Marco Home For Lease! - Amazing 2 bedroom 2 bath home For Lease! Completely updated with a very modern style! The kitchen is a chefs dream with granite counter tops, self closing cabinets, stainless steel appliances, a deep sink and breakfast bar!
Ceramic tile throughout with a gray and white color scheme! Both bathrooms are upgraded with the best materials, gorgeous vanities, and sparkling showers! Inside washer and dryer INCLUDED! This home also features a fantastic front porch just steps away from the river views! Private parking spaces and the location is PRIME! Call or text 904-945-6600 to set up your showing!

(RLNE5191527)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 936 Lasalle St. have any available units?
936 Lasalle St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 936 Lasalle St. have?
Some of 936 Lasalle St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 936 Lasalle St. currently offering any rent specials?
936 Lasalle St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 936 Lasalle St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 936 Lasalle St. is pet friendly.
Does 936 Lasalle St. offer parking?
Yes, 936 Lasalle St. does offer parking.
Does 936 Lasalle St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 936 Lasalle St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 936 Lasalle St. have a pool?
No, 936 Lasalle St. does not have a pool.
Does 936 Lasalle St. have accessible units?
No, 936 Lasalle St. does not have accessible units.
Does 936 Lasalle St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 936 Lasalle St. does not have units with dishwashers.
