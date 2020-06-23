All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated May 20 2020 at 4:55 AM

935 LANDON AVE

935 Landon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

935 Landon Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Southside

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
SAN MARCO DOWNSTAIRS APARTMENT FOR RENT.From 5 Points, Park Street North to Fuller Warren Bridge, exit San Marco, San Marco south roundabout, right to Landon sign on right. 2 bedroom, 1 bath, living room, dining room, kitchen (R,R,DW), tile floors, common washer/dryer, covered off street parking for one car, central heat and air, WATER AND SEWER INCLUDED IN RENT, approximately 1000 square feet, security deposit $1,150, owner may consider pets, no smoking, 1 year lease [AVlb BK] available now

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 935 LANDON AVE have any available units?
935 LANDON AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 935 LANDON AVE have?
Some of 935 LANDON AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 935 LANDON AVE currently offering any rent specials?
935 LANDON AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 935 LANDON AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 935 LANDON AVE is pet friendly.
Does 935 LANDON AVE offer parking?
Yes, 935 LANDON AVE does offer parking.
Does 935 LANDON AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 935 LANDON AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 935 LANDON AVE have a pool?
No, 935 LANDON AVE does not have a pool.
Does 935 LANDON AVE have accessible units?
No, 935 LANDON AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 935 LANDON AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 935 LANDON AVE has units with dishwashers.
