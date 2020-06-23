935 LANDON AVE

Amenities
SAN MARCO DOWNSTAIRS APARTMENT FOR RENT.From 5 Points, Park Street North to Fuller Warren Bridge, exit San Marco, San Marco south roundabout, right to Landon sign on right. 2 bedroom, 1 bath, living room, dining room, kitchen (R,R,DW), tile floors, common washer/dryer, covered off street parking for one car, central heat and air, WATER AND SEWER INCLUDED IN RENT, approximately 1000 square feet, security deposit $1,150, owner may consider pets, no smoking, 1 year lease [AVlb BK] available now