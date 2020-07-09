Rent Calculator
Last updated June 1 2020 at 12:02 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9248 9TH AVE
9248 9th Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
9248 9th Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Riverview
Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Very cute and small 2 bedroom 1 bath home in great condition with hardwood floors and brand new kitchen cabinets and plenty of storage. One room in the house could be used as a 3rd bedroom.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9248 9TH AVE have any available units?
9248 9TH AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9248 9TH AVE have?
Some of 9248 9TH AVE's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9248 9TH AVE currently offering any rent specials?
9248 9TH AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9248 9TH AVE pet-friendly?
No, 9248 9TH AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 9248 9TH AVE offer parking?
No, 9248 9TH AVE does not offer parking.
Does 9248 9TH AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9248 9TH AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9248 9TH AVE have a pool?
No, 9248 9TH AVE does not have a pool.
Does 9248 9TH AVE have accessible units?
No, 9248 9TH AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9248 9TH AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9248 9TH AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
