Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

COMING SOON! Fantastic opportunity for a family. 4 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage with a large fenced in corner lot. Home features separate dining room, office/den, family room and wood burning fireplace. Split bedroom plan with master having stand up shower & tub, double sinks and walk in closet. Sliding glass door leads to a screened in covered patio with extra outdoor patio for entertaining. Close to all bases and shopping. Please call today to schedule a showing 904.575.0550