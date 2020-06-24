9162 Franklin Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pool bbq/grill microwave

Coconut grove is known for its unique and relaxed environment. It is a lush landscaped village with trees, peacocks and sidewalk cafes. We are conveniently located within walking distance to the downtown area of Coconut Grove where shops and restaurants and bars are all around us.



We are also near Miami international Airport about 4 miles, near Key Biscayne beaches and Miami Metro Rail. A short drive to Viscaya Museum and Gardens, Miami Science Museum and Planetarium, Seaquarium (swim with the dolphins), and Fairchild Tropical Gardens. Enjoy the marina with water view restaurants, rent kayaks or sailboats and see the most beautiful sunset as you enjoy your evening.



The apartment is located in a small fourplex on the first floor. Luxury throughout the apartment. It is decorated with modern furniture but with total comfort.



Call for rates if less than 2 months stay. A $1000 Security Deposit for leases less than 2 months.



Features:



*2 bedrooms

*1 bathroom

*2 Queen size beds with pillowtop in each bedroom

*2 TVS one in the living room (50" inch LED Flat Screen TV) and one in the bedroom (37 Led Flat screen TV)

*Sofa and recliner

*Granite countertops

*Microwave

*Dishwasher

*DVD Player

*Radio Alarm

*Washer and Dryer on the premises

*A huge shared yard with a barbecue grill

*Dishes, flatware, glassware, pots and pans, cooking utensils, coffeemaker, toaster, linens and towels, and much, much, more...

****Walk to restaurants and shops...great location

*NO PETS ALLOWED

Just bring your toothbrush and relax.....



Call for more information