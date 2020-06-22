All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

914 west 19th street

914 W 19th St · No Longer Available
Location

914 W 19th St, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Hogan's Creek

Amenities

on-site laundry
air conditioning
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
This house is on a dead end road with a private driveway. It's a 3/2 house with no carpet in any of the rooms. It has a good size living room and dining room. It has central heat and air with a good size yard. We glady will accept section 8 on this property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 914 west 19th street have any available units?
914 west 19th street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 914 west 19th street have?
Some of 914 west 19th street's amenities include on-site laundry, air conditioning, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 914 west 19th street currently offering any rent specials?
914 west 19th street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 914 west 19th street pet-friendly?
No, 914 west 19th street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 914 west 19th street offer parking?
No, 914 west 19th street does not offer parking.
Does 914 west 19th street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 914 west 19th street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 914 west 19th street have a pool?
No, 914 west 19th street does not have a pool.
Does 914 west 19th street have accessible units?
No, 914 west 19th street does not have accessible units.
Does 914 west 19th street have units with dishwashers?
No, 914 west 19th street does not have units with dishwashers.
