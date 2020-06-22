914 west 19th street

914 W 19th St, Jacksonville, FL 32209 Hogan's Creek
Amenities
on-site laundry
air conditioning
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This house is on a dead end road with a private driveway. It's a 3/2 house with no carpet in any of the rooms. It has a good size living room and dining room. It has central heat and air with a good size yard. We glady will accept section 8 on this property.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
