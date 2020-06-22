914 west 19th street

Amenities

on-site laundry air conditioning carpet range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry

This house is on a dead end road with a private driveway. It's a 3/2 house with no carpet in any of the rooms. It has a good size living room and dining room. It has central heat and air with a good size yard. We glady will accept section 8 on this property.