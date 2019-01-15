All apartments in Jacksonville
9130 8th Ave.

9130 8th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9130 8th Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Riverview

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
oven
This quaint 672sf 1 bed 1 bath home has a great open floor plan and is in the process of being remodeled.

Call now to schedule a tour or view our other available properties and application at our website www.DTBPropertyManagement.com

Security deposit is based on credit, background, employment and rental verifications.

Be prepared to submit last three pay stubs and fill out rental verification form.

Additional fees apply:

Application fee - $50 per adult

Pet fee - $200 per pre-approved pet

Renters insurance must be obtained and submitted prior to move-in date.

One FULL month's rent due prior to move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9130 8th Ave. have any available units?
9130 8th Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 9130 8th Ave. have?
Some of 9130 8th Ave.'s amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9130 8th Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
9130 8th Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9130 8th Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 9130 8th Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 9130 8th Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 9130 8th Ave. does offer parking.
Does 9130 8th Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9130 8th Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9130 8th Ave. have a pool?
No, 9130 8th Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 9130 8th Ave. have accessible units?
No, 9130 8th Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 9130 8th Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9130 8th Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
