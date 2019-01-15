9130 8th Ave.

Amenities

pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This quaint 672sf 1 bed 1 bath home has a great open floor plan and is in the process of being remodeled.



Call now to schedule a tour or view our other available properties and application at our website www.DTBPropertyManagement.com



Security deposit is based on credit, background, employment and rental verifications.



Be prepared to submit last three pay stubs and fill out rental verification form.



Additional fees apply:



Application fee - $50 per adult



Pet fee - $200 per pre-approved pet



Renters insurance must be obtained and submitted prior to move-in date.



One FULL month's rent due prior to move-in.