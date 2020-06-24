9108 LEAHY RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

Desirable Southside location. Easy access to all parts of town including downtown, shopping areas and the beaches. This unit is one in a building with 4. All are ground floor. It has 2 bed and 2 bath with live/dine combo. There are two parking places in front. There is a small private fenced back yard and patio. Trash service is included. Residents pay all utilities. There is a room with laundry hook up on the back porch. There is a common deck for outdoor entertaining.Waived application fee and $25 rent reduction for military.