All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 9108 LEAHY RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
9108 LEAHY RD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9108 LEAHY RD

9108 Leahy Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Holiday Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9108 Leahy Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Holiday Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Desirable Southside location. Easy access to all parts of town including downtown, shopping areas and the beaches. This unit is one in a building with 4. All are ground floor. It has 2 bed and 2 bath with live/dine combo. There are two parking places in front. There is a small private fenced back yard and patio. Trash service is included. Residents pay all utilities. There is a room with laundry hook up on the back porch. There is a common deck for outdoor entertaining.Waived application fee and $25 rent reduction for military.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9108 LEAHY RD have any available units?
9108 LEAHY RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 9108 LEAHY RD have?
Some of 9108 LEAHY RD's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9108 LEAHY RD currently offering any rent specials?
9108 LEAHY RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9108 LEAHY RD pet-friendly?
No, 9108 LEAHY RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 9108 LEAHY RD offer parking?
Yes, 9108 LEAHY RD offers parking.
Does 9108 LEAHY RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9108 LEAHY RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9108 LEAHY RD have a pool?
No, 9108 LEAHY RD does not have a pool.
Does 9108 LEAHY RD have accessible units?
No, 9108 LEAHY RD does not have accessible units.
Does 9108 LEAHY RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9108 LEAHY RD has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Volaris West Kernan
12517 Beach Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Fusion
8283 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Serotina Lake Apartments
4295 Sunbeam Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Century Deerwood Park
8450 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Riverview
301 Caravan Circle
Jacksonville, FL 32216
The Vue at Baymeadows
8335 Freedom Crossing Trl
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Mandarin Bay
9047 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Crescent Ridge
2001 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia