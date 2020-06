Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

3/2 located in Hawks Pointe. This home features an open floor plan with pergo wood floors in LR/DR & study. Eat in fully equipped kitchen with breakfast bar. Large master bedroom with walk in closet, master bathroom has double sinks, separate garden tub, and shower. Additional features include inside laundry, 2 car garage, and home is fenced in rear. Property has a well-driven irrigation system.