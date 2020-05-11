Rent Calculator
8971 Yeoman Dr
Last updated February 29 2020 at 1:47 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8971 Yeoman Dr
8971 Yeoman Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
8971 Yeoman Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Sherwood Forest
Amenities
on-site laundry
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
SECTION 8 OK
K-5: Rutledge H Pearson Elementary
6-8:Jean Ribault Middle
9-12:Jean Ribault High
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8971 Yeoman Dr have any available units?
8971 Yeoman Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8971 Yeoman Dr have?
Some of 8971 Yeoman Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8971 Yeoman Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8971 Yeoman Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8971 Yeoman Dr pet-friendly?
No, 8971 Yeoman Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 8971 Yeoman Dr offer parking?
No, 8971 Yeoman Dr does not offer parking.
Does 8971 Yeoman Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8971 Yeoman Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8971 Yeoman Dr have a pool?
No, 8971 Yeoman Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8971 Yeoman Dr have accessible units?
No, 8971 Yeoman Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8971 Yeoman Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8971 Yeoman Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
