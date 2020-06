Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities

This charming three bedroom home features a spacious floor plan with both carpet and hard wood flooring. Dine in, in your eat in breakfast nook next to your kitchen area which features a full compliment of appliances. Plenty of room in the 3 spacious bedrooms. This home is close to shopping, airport, Mayport base, and more!