Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This beautiful patio home is located in the community of Hidden Village and is available for rent now. Features include two large bedrooms, one and one half bath, large living/dining room, and a fully equipped kitchen. This home has an open floor plan with hardwood floors and tile throughout, and is conveniently located less than 10 minutes from St. Johns Town Center, St. Vincent's Hospital, and easily accessible to Downtown. Non-aggressive pet breeds will be considered.