Jacksonville, FL
8849 OLD KINGS RD S
Last updated June 6 2020 at 7:28 PM

8849 OLD KINGS RD S

8849 Old Kings Road South · No Longer Available
Location

8849 Old Kings Road South, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Craven

Amenities

patio / balcony
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
1/1 Condominium in the prestigous Preserve at San Jose. Conveniently located in the center of Mandarin, with highway access just a few minutes away. Condo has been freshly painted, along with new carpet throughout. Kitchen has Oak Cabinets and tile throughout. Bedroom has extra large closets, along with a large closet at the front of the unit. Storage closet on screened in patio area for added bonus! 600 or better credit score, no criminal history or evictions in the last 7 years, no pets/no smoking!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8849 OLD KINGS RD S have any available units?
8849 OLD KINGS RD S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8849 OLD KINGS RD S have?
Some of 8849 OLD KINGS RD S's amenities include patio / balcony, carpet, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8849 OLD KINGS RD S currently offering any rent specials?
8849 OLD KINGS RD S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8849 OLD KINGS RD S pet-friendly?
No, 8849 OLD KINGS RD S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8849 OLD KINGS RD S offer parking?
No, 8849 OLD KINGS RD S does not offer parking.
Does 8849 OLD KINGS RD S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8849 OLD KINGS RD S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8849 OLD KINGS RD S have a pool?
No, 8849 OLD KINGS RD S does not have a pool.
Does 8849 OLD KINGS RD S have accessible units?
No, 8849 OLD KINGS RD S does not have accessible units.
Does 8849 OLD KINGS RD S have units with dishwashers?
No, 8849 OLD KINGS RD S does not have units with dishwashers.

