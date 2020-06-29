8849 OLD KINGS RD S

Amenities

patio / balcony carpet range refrigerator

1/1 Condominium in the prestigous Preserve at San Jose. Conveniently located in the center of Mandarin, with highway access just a few minutes away. Condo has been freshly painted, along with new carpet throughout. Kitchen has Oak Cabinets and tile throughout. Bedroom has extra large closets, along with a large closet at the front of the unit. Storage closet on screened in patio area for added bonus! 600 or better credit score, no criminal history or evictions in the last 7 years, no pets/no smoking!