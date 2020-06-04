All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 8759 Harpers Glen Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
8759 Harpers Glen Court
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

8759 Harpers Glen Court

8759 Harpers Glen Court · (904) 291-2243 ext. 2243
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8759 Harpers Glen Court, Jacksonville, FL 32256

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 8759 Harpers Glen Court · Avail. now

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3136 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
playground
pool
tennis court
Beautiful 5 Bedroom 3 bath located in the heart of Baymeadows Close to Everything. - Beautiful 5BR/3BA EXECUTIVE HOME. Features Formal LR & DR, Newly Remodeled Kitchen w/ New White Cabinets, New Quartz Counter-tops, All New Stainless Steel Appliances, including Microwave, Range, Refrigerator & Dishwasher. Breakfast Room opens to Family Room w/fireplace. Spacious Owners Suite downstairs w/bonus room, plus X-Lg walk-in closet; MBA w/Garden Bath & Separate Shower. PLUS, Upstairs 15x18 Bonus Rm & Separate BR w/Bath. New Carpet installed upstairs. Beautiful Hardwood Floors downstairs, Freshly painted thru-out. Glass Enclosed Lanai; Deck overlooks Nature Preserve. No Pets. A must see!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5592090)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8759 Harpers Glen Court have any available units?
8759 Harpers Glen Court has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8759 Harpers Glen Court have?
Some of 8759 Harpers Glen Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8759 Harpers Glen Court currently offering any rent specials?
8759 Harpers Glen Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8759 Harpers Glen Court pet-friendly?
No, 8759 Harpers Glen Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8759 Harpers Glen Court offer parking?
No, 8759 Harpers Glen Court does not offer parking.
Does 8759 Harpers Glen Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8759 Harpers Glen Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8759 Harpers Glen Court have a pool?
Yes, 8759 Harpers Glen Court has a pool.
Does 8759 Harpers Glen Court have accessible units?
No, 8759 Harpers Glen Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8759 Harpers Glen Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8759 Harpers Glen Court has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 8759 Harpers Glen Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Vintage at Plantation Bay
7740 Plantation Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
The Club At Danforth
3701 Danforth Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Sola
8074 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Pier 5350
5350 Arlington Expy
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Sur at Southside Quarter
7385 Park Village Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Laurel Pointe Apartments
3000 Coronet Ln
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Stardust
5772 Merrill Road
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Portiva
6898 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity