8759 Harpers Glen Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse playground pool tennis court

Beautiful 5 Bedroom 3 bath located in the heart of Baymeadows Close to Everything. - Beautiful 5BR/3BA EXECUTIVE HOME. Features Formal LR & DR, Newly Remodeled Kitchen w/ New White Cabinets, New Quartz Counter-tops, All New Stainless Steel Appliances, including Microwave, Range, Refrigerator & Dishwasher. Breakfast Room opens to Family Room w/fireplace. Spacious Owners Suite downstairs w/bonus room, plus X-Lg walk-in closet; MBA w/Garden Bath & Separate Shower. PLUS, Upstairs 15x18 Bonus Rm & Separate BR w/Bath. New Carpet installed upstairs. Beautiful Hardwood Floors downstairs, Freshly painted thru-out. Glass Enclosed Lanai; Deck overlooks Nature Preserve. No Pets. A must see!



No Pets Allowed



