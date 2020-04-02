8749 Whispering Pines Drive

Amenities
•3 bedroom 2 bathroom townhome on westside
•Ceramic tile in living areas and NEW carpet in bedrooms
•Large bedroom with full bathroom downstairs
•Two bedrooms with full bathroom upstairs - one bedroom has bathroom access from the bedroom & the other bedroom accesses the bathroom from the hallway
•Living room and dining room combo
•Kitchen offers new white appliances, window over kitchen sink, kitchen pantry & breakfast bar
•Ceiling fans
•Lots of closets & extra storage under the stairs
•Screened back patio
•Washer/dryer connections and storage off patio
•End unit
•••Lawn maintenance included in rent!!
Located in Whispering Pines subdivision which is close to Interstate 295, NAS Jax & Orange Park, between Roosevelt & Blanding Boulevards.
Application found on our website at www.DuvalRealtyInc.com
NOTE:
Security deposit amount may vary
' Pets allowed with owner approval, pet insurance policy and payment of a refundable pet deposit.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,1130, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,130, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
