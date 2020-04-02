8749 Whispering Pines Drive

Amenities

•3 bedroom 2 bathroom townhome on westside

•Ceramic tile in living areas and NEW carpet in bedrooms

•Large bedroom with full bathroom downstairs

•Two bedrooms with full bathroom upstairs - one bedroom has bathroom access from the bedroom & the other bedroom accesses the bathroom from the hallway

•Living room and dining room combo

•Kitchen offers new white appliances, window over kitchen sink, kitchen pantry & breakfast bar

•Ceiling fans

•Lots of closets & extra storage under the stairs

•Screened back patio

•Washer/dryer connections and storage off patio

•End unit



•••Lawn maintenance included in rent!!



Located in Whispering Pines subdivision which is close to Interstate 295, NAS Jax & Orange Park, between Roosevelt & Blanding Boulevards.



Application found on our website at www.DuvalRealtyInc.com



NOTE:

Security deposit amount may vary

' Pets allowed with owner approval, pet insurance policy and payment of a refundable pet deposit.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,1130, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,130, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.