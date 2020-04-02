All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 8749 Whispering Pines Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
8749 Whispering Pines Drive
Last updated October 14 2019 at 9:51 PM

8749 Whispering Pines Drive

8749 Whispering Pines Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Ortega Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8749 Whispering Pines Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Ortega Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
ceiling fan
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SET UP YOUR OWN SHOWING!!!!

•3 bedroom 2 bathroom townhome on westside
•Ceramic tile in living areas and NEW carpet in bedrooms
•Large bedroom with full bathroom downstairs
•Two bedrooms with full bathroom upstairs - one bedroom has bathroom access from the bedroom & the other bedroom accesses the bathroom from the hallway
•Living room and dining room combo
•Kitchen offers new white appliances, window over kitchen sink, kitchen pantry & breakfast bar
•Ceiling fans
•Lots of closets & extra storage under the stairs
•Screened back patio
•Washer/dryer connections and storage off patio
•End unit

•••Lawn maintenance included in rent!!

Located in Whispering Pines subdivision which is close to Interstate 295, NAS Jax & Orange Park, between Roosevelt & Blanding Boulevards.

Application found on our website at www.DuvalRealtyInc.com

NOTE:
Security deposit amount may vary
' Pets allowed with owner approval, pet insurance policy and payment of a refundable pet deposit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,1130, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,130, Available Now
Application found on website www.DuvalRealtyInc.com

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8749 Whispering Pines Drive have any available units?
8749 Whispering Pines Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8749 Whispering Pines Drive have?
Some of 8749 Whispering Pines Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8749 Whispering Pines Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8749 Whispering Pines Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8749 Whispering Pines Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8749 Whispering Pines Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8749 Whispering Pines Drive offer parking?
No, 8749 Whispering Pines Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8749 Whispering Pines Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8749 Whispering Pines Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8749 Whispering Pines Drive have a pool?
No, 8749 Whispering Pines Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8749 Whispering Pines Drive have accessible units?
No, 8749 Whispering Pines Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8749 Whispering Pines Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8749 Whispering Pines Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Volaris West Kernan
12517 Beach Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Bentley Green Apartments
8214 Princeton Square Blvd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
54 Magnolia
9800 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Spyglass
8540 Homeplace Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Riverview
301 Caravan Circle
Jacksonville, FL 32216
The View at Mandarin
4263 Losco Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Galleria Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Deerwood Park Apartments
4435 Touchton Road
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia