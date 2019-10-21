All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 8749 Pinevalley Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
8749 Pinevalley Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8749 Pinevalley Lane

8749 Pinevalley Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Ortega Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8749 Pinevalley Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Ortega Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
fire pit
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
•3 bedroom 2 bathroom
•All on one floor
•Split bedroom arrangement
•Large master suite
•Vaulted ceilings
•Tile and luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout main living areas
•Large and bright kitchen offers all appliances, oak cabinets & ceramic tile flooring
•Living room features fireplace, skylights & ceiling fan
•Large sun room
•One car garage
•Washer and dryer, tenant responsible for maintaining
•Fenced backyard with fire pit

•Landscaping included in rent
•Pets allowed with approval by owner, refundable pet deposit and pet insurance

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8749 Pinevalley Lane have any available units?
8749 Pinevalley Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8749 Pinevalley Lane have?
Some of 8749 Pinevalley Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8749 Pinevalley Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8749 Pinevalley Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8749 Pinevalley Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8749 Pinevalley Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8749 Pinevalley Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8749 Pinevalley Lane does offer parking.
Does 8749 Pinevalley Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8749 Pinevalley Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8749 Pinevalley Lane have a pool?
No, 8749 Pinevalley Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8749 Pinevalley Lane have accessible units?
No, 8749 Pinevalley Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8749 Pinevalley Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8749 Pinevalley Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

North Beach on Kernan
12193 Kernan Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Heron Walk
7400 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Seagrass Apartments
1701 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Luxor Club
13800 Egrets Nest Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Oaks on Monument
401 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Riverview
301 Caravan Circle
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Cabana Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Loree
8649 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia