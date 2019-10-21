8749 Pinevalley Lane

Amenities

•3 bedroom 2 bathroom

•All on one floor

•Split bedroom arrangement

•Large master suite

•Vaulted ceilings

•Tile and luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout main living areas

•Large and bright kitchen offers all appliances, oak cabinets & ceramic tile flooring

•Living room features fireplace, skylights & ceiling fan

•Large sun room

•One car garage

•Washer and dryer, tenant responsible for maintaining

•Fenced backyard with fire pit



•Landscaping included in rent

•Pets allowed with approval by owner, refundable pet deposit and pet insurance



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.