Amenities

garage walk in closets air conditioning microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful and spacious well maintained home on a cul-de-sac street. Formal living room, formal dining room, eat in kitchen with huge breakfast bar, family room, 4 BR's PLUS an office make this an ideal rental - there is plenty of space for everyone! Brand new wood look ceramic tile is low maintenance! Master bedroom is large and features TWO walk-in closets. Two car attached garage and a fenced in back yard. HVAC is new so you'll be cool this summer! Sorry, NO PETS