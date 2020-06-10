All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 8733 Pinevalley Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
8733 Pinevalley Lane
Last updated March 29 2019 at 10:35 AM

8733 Pinevalley Lane

8733 Pinevalley Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Ortega Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8733 Pinevalley Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Ortega Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
garage
8733 Pinevalley Lane - 8733 Pinevalley Available 04/12/19 Duplex with fenced in backyard - 2br/2ba duplex with 2 car garage and fenced in back yard. This home is super cute with laminate wood flooring in common areas. Bright, sunny kitchen with skylight. Eat in space in kitchen. Open floor plan for easy entertaining, watching the children or just conversation with your guests. Home is close to job, shopping, restaurants and the base. Please call Lisa Jones @ 904-657-7462 for an appointment.

(RLNE2561883)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8733 Pinevalley Lane have any available units?
8733 Pinevalley Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 8733 Pinevalley Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8733 Pinevalley Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8733 Pinevalley Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8733 Pinevalley Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8733 Pinevalley Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8733 Pinevalley Lane offers parking.
Does 8733 Pinevalley Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8733 Pinevalley Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8733 Pinevalley Lane have a pool?
No, 8733 Pinevalley Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8733 Pinevalley Lane have accessible units?
No, 8733 Pinevalley Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8733 Pinevalley Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8733 Pinevalley Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8733 Pinevalley Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8733 Pinevalley Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Links at Windsor Parke
13700 Sutton Park Dr N
Jacksonville, FL 32224
The Palms at 2800
2800 University Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32216
54 Magnolia
9800 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Oaks on Monument
401 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Heritage Deerwood
10901 Burnt Mill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Spyglass
8540 Homeplace Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Village Walk
7651 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Stardust
5772 Merrill Road
Jacksonville, FL 32277

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia