8733 Pinevalley Lane - 8733 Pinevalley Available 04/12/19 Duplex with fenced in backyard - 2br/2ba duplex with 2 car garage and fenced in back yard. This home is super cute with laminate wood flooring in common areas. Bright, sunny kitchen with skylight. Eat in space in kitchen. Open floor plan for easy entertaining, watching the children or just conversation with your guests. Home is close to job, shopping, restaurants and the base. Please call Lisa Jones @ 904-657-7462 for an appointment.



(RLNE2561883)