Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony carport stainless steel carpet range

Don't miss this super cute 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in the Riverview area of the Northside. This home features all new paint and new carpet!The kitchen has a stainless steel fridge and oven, tile floors, and plenty of cabinet space! Home has large front and backyard, washer and dryer hookups, and a nice carport parking space. Setup your showing today!!