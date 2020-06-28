Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 8717 TRISTAN DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
8717 TRISTAN DR
Last updated October 18 2019 at 11:40 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8717 TRISTAN DR
8717 Tristan Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
8717 Tristan Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Herlong
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large Beautiful 4 bedroom,2 bathroom, 2 car garage home. Living room, kitchen with breakfast nook,.Great Location close to schools and shopping. A must see.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8717 TRISTAN DR have any available units?
8717 TRISTAN DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8717 TRISTAN DR have?
Some of 8717 TRISTAN DR's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8717 TRISTAN DR currently offering any rent specials?
8717 TRISTAN DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8717 TRISTAN DR pet-friendly?
No, 8717 TRISTAN DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 8717 TRISTAN DR offer parking?
Yes, 8717 TRISTAN DR offers parking.
Does 8717 TRISTAN DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8717 TRISTAN DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8717 TRISTAN DR have a pool?
No, 8717 TRISTAN DR does not have a pool.
Does 8717 TRISTAN DR have accessible units?
No, 8717 TRISTAN DR does not have accessible units.
Does 8717 TRISTAN DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8717 TRISTAN DR has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Volaris West Kernan
12517 Beach Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Luxor Club
13800 Egrets Nest Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32258
The Uptown at St. Johns
5290 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Riverview
301 Caravan Circle
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Boat House Apartments
400 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Canyon Square
8030 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Avenue Royale
7635 Timberlin Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Lofts at Jefferson Station
799 Water Street
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia