8717 TRISTAN DR
Last updated October 18 2019 at 11:40 PM

8717 TRISTAN DR

8717 Tristan Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8717 Tristan Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Herlong

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Large Beautiful 4 bedroom,2 bathroom, 2 car garage home. Living room, kitchen with breakfast nook,.Great Location close to schools and shopping. A must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8717 TRISTAN DR have any available units?
8717 TRISTAN DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8717 TRISTAN DR have?
Some of 8717 TRISTAN DR's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8717 TRISTAN DR currently offering any rent specials?
8717 TRISTAN DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8717 TRISTAN DR pet-friendly?
No, 8717 TRISTAN DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8717 TRISTAN DR offer parking?
Yes, 8717 TRISTAN DR offers parking.
Does 8717 TRISTAN DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8717 TRISTAN DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8717 TRISTAN DR have a pool?
No, 8717 TRISTAN DR does not have a pool.
Does 8717 TRISTAN DR have accessible units?
No, 8717 TRISTAN DR does not have accessible units.
Does 8717 TRISTAN DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8717 TRISTAN DR has units with dishwashers.
