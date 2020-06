Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage fireplace range refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities garage

Curb appeal welcomes you as you approach this Charming Well loved concrete block brick home! This home maintains a lot of his original beautywhich includes a beautiful closed in front porch, wood floors and a wood burning fireplace! An added bonus is the large fenced in yard and detached two car garage!**Application can be made online, First Month and security deposit to move in