Last updated January 30 2020 at 11:57 PM

8653 DEERMOSS WAY W

8653 Deermoss Way West · No Longer Available
Location

8653 Deermoss Way West, Jacksonville, FL 32217
Brierwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
P I N E R U N 2 BEDROOM BEAUTYMust see this AWESOME 2-Bedroom, 2-Bath Home in popular PINE RUN community off Baymeadows Road. Nice size family room and spacious bedrooms and closets.Each bedroom has it's own private bathroom. Freshly painted and cleaned ready to go. The Great Room leads out to a Screened Lanai overlooking a Private fenced backyard. Oversize 2-car garage with Washer & Dryer.Great location close to Baymeadows and San Jose. Very convenient and Quiet neighborhood.This Home is available for immediate move-in and will lease quickly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8653 DEERMOSS WAY W have any available units?
8653 DEERMOSS WAY W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8653 DEERMOSS WAY W have?
Some of 8653 DEERMOSS WAY W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8653 DEERMOSS WAY W currently offering any rent specials?
8653 DEERMOSS WAY W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8653 DEERMOSS WAY W pet-friendly?
No, 8653 DEERMOSS WAY W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8653 DEERMOSS WAY W offer parking?
Yes, 8653 DEERMOSS WAY W offers parking.
Does 8653 DEERMOSS WAY W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8653 DEERMOSS WAY W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8653 DEERMOSS WAY W have a pool?
No, 8653 DEERMOSS WAY W does not have a pool.
Does 8653 DEERMOSS WAY W have accessible units?
No, 8653 DEERMOSS WAY W does not have accessible units.
Does 8653 DEERMOSS WAY W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8653 DEERMOSS WAY W has units with dishwashers.

