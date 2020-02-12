8653 DEERMOSS WAY W

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

P I N E R U N 2 BEDROOM BEAUTYMust see this AWESOME 2-Bedroom, 2-Bath Home in popular PINE RUN community off Baymeadows Road. Nice size family room and spacious bedrooms and closets.Each bedroom has it's own private bathroom. Freshly painted and cleaned ready to go. The Great Room leads out to a Screened Lanai overlooking a Private fenced backyard. Oversize 2-car garage with Washer & Dryer.Great location close to Baymeadows and San Jose. Very convenient and Quiet neighborhood.This Home is available for immediate move-in and will lease quickly.