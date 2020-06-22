All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 8651 VINING ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
8651 VINING ST
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8651 VINING ST

8651 Vining Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8651 Vining Street, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Jacksonville Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious rental home in West Jax. The house features gas cooktop & wall oven, fireplace in living room, wood stove in den, separate dining room, large utility room, BRAND NEW AC, and more. Huge fenced yard is a double lot with a large outbuilding suitable for storage or workshop. House has been cleaned but should be touched up prior to move-in; fee will be waived if tenant opts to forego another professional cleaning.The home shares its well with the mobile home next door. Property will be managed directly by owner(s) after tenant is placed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8651 VINING ST have any available units?
8651 VINING ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8651 VINING ST have?
Some of 8651 VINING ST's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8651 VINING ST currently offering any rent specials?
8651 VINING ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8651 VINING ST pet-friendly?
No, 8651 VINING ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8651 VINING ST offer parking?
Yes, 8651 VINING ST does offer parking.
Does 8651 VINING ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8651 VINING ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8651 VINING ST have a pool?
No, 8651 VINING ST does not have a pool.
Does 8651 VINING ST have accessible units?
No, 8651 VINING ST does not have accessible units.
Does 8651 VINING ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 8651 VINING ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bentley Green Apartments
8214 Princeton Square Blvd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Magnolia Village
1620 Bartram Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32207
54 Magnolia
9800 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Cypress Landing
4813 Moncrief Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32209
Bell Riverside
2054 Riverside Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Ocean Blue
2701 Mayport Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32233
Portiva
6898 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Jaxon
4450 Tropea Way
Jacksonville, FL 32246

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia