All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 8649 HEATHER RUN DR S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
8649 HEATHER RUN DR S
Last updated February 20 2020 at 1:28 AM

8649 HEATHER RUN DR S

8649 Heather Run Drive South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8649 Heather Run Drive South, Jacksonville, FL 32256

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Exquisite home with 4 bedrooms/2.5 baths and a 2 car garage. This home is located on a private preserve lot, rear partially fenced. Two story with a formal living room, dining room and family room with fireplace (decorative use only). Office or play room located downstairs. Desk and bookshelves do not convey upstairs. Washer & dryer ''as is'' enclosed lanai is climate controlled perfect for entertaining family and friends. Spacious kitchen with a breakfast room. Stainless steel appliances and granite counters.WELCOME TO 2020!APPLICATION FEE(S) WAIVED THROUGH FEBRUARY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8649 HEATHER RUN DR S have any available units?
8649 HEATHER RUN DR S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8649 HEATHER RUN DR S have?
Some of 8649 HEATHER RUN DR S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8649 HEATHER RUN DR S currently offering any rent specials?
8649 HEATHER RUN DR S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8649 HEATHER RUN DR S pet-friendly?
No, 8649 HEATHER RUN DR S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8649 HEATHER RUN DR S offer parking?
Yes, 8649 HEATHER RUN DR S offers parking.
Does 8649 HEATHER RUN DR S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8649 HEATHER RUN DR S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8649 HEATHER RUN DR S have a pool?
Yes, 8649 HEATHER RUN DR S has a pool.
Does 8649 HEATHER RUN DR S have accessible units?
No, 8649 HEATHER RUN DR S does not have accessible units.
Does 8649 HEATHER RUN DR S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8649 HEATHER RUN DR S has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summerwind Apartments
5262 Timuquana Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Heritage Deerwood
10901 Burnt Mill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Views at Harbortown
14030 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Mirador and Stovall at River City
13100 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Galleria Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Mandarin Bay
9047 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Catalina
840 Bert Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Crescent Ridge
2001 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia