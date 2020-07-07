8649 HEATHER RUN DR S

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Exquisite home with 4 bedrooms/2.5 baths and a 2 car garage. This home is located on a private preserve lot, rear partially fenced. Two story with a formal living room, dining room and family room with fireplace (decorative use only). Office or play room located downstairs. Desk and bookshelves do not convey upstairs. Washer & dryer ''as is'' enclosed lanai is climate controlled perfect for entertaining family and friends. Spacious kitchen with a breakfast room. Stainless steel appliances and granite counters.WELCOME TO 2020!APPLICATION FEE(S) WAIVED THROUGH FEBRUARY!