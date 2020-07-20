All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:35 AM

8624 Granpaw Ct

8624 Granpaw Court · No Longer Available
Location

8624 Granpaw Court, Jacksonville, FL 32220
Whitehouse

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home Located in Beautiful Jacksonville Area - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in the heart of Jacksonville on the westside. Located in a very quiet neighborhood. Perfect for family living, tile through out, updated kitchen appliances, washer/dryer hook-ups, huge backyard, garage parking. Close to shopping, restaurants, and awesome schools.
Qualifications:
-Provide income proof equal to 2.5 the amount of the rent.
-No evictions or felonies.
-Provide 4 years of rental history.
-Credit score of 600 or higher.
If you meet these qualifications, call today to schedule your showing.
Tenant is responsible for water, sewage, and electricity.

(RLNE2533141)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8624 Granpaw Ct have any available units?
8624 Granpaw Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8624 Granpaw Ct have?
Some of 8624 Granpaw Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8624 Granpaw Ct currently offering any rent specials?
8624 Granpaw Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8624 Granpaw Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 8624 Granpaw Ct is pet friendly.
Does 8624 Granpaw Ct offer parking?
Yes, 8624 Granpaw Ct offers parking.
Does 8624 Granpaw Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8624 Granpaw Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8624 Granpaw Ct have a pool?
No, 8624 Granpaw Ct does not have a pool.
Does 8624 Granpaw Ct have accessible units?
No, 8624 Granpaw Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 8624 Granpaw Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 8624 Granpaw Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
