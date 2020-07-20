8624 Granpaw Ct

Amenities
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home Located in Beautiful Jacksonville Area - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in the heart of Jacksonville on the westside. Located in a very quiet neighborhood. Perfect for family living, tile through out, updated kitchen appliances, washer/dryer hook-ups, huge backyard, garage parking. Close to shopping, restaurants, and awesome schools.
Qualifications:
-Provide income proof equal to 2.5 the amount of the rent.
-No evictions or felonies.
-Provide 4 years of rental history.
-Credit score of 600 or higher.
If you meet these qualifications, call today to schedule your showing.
Tenant is responsible for water, sewage, and electricity.
(RLNE2533141)