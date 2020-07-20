8624 Granpaw Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home Located in Beautiful Jacksonville Area - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in the heart of Jacksonville on the westside. Located in a very quiet neighborhood. Perfect for family living, tile through out, updated kitchen appliances, washer/dryer hook-ups, huge backyard, garage parking. Close to shopping, restaurants, and awesome schools.

Qualifications:

-Provide income proof equal to 2.5 the amount of the rent.

-No evictions or felonies.

-Provide 4 years of rental history.

-Credit score of 600 or higher.

If you meet these qualifications, call today to schedule your showing.

Tenant is responsible for water, sewage, and electricity.



(RLNE2533141)