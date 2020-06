Amenities

Now available for rent is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom villa in the new and highly sought after neighborhood of Spring Pointe. It features Stainless Steel appliances including washer and dryer located in the two car garage. This home provides ample natural light and breath taking lake views from your backyard.