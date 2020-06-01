All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 8598 Star Leaf Road N..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
8598 Star Leaf Road N.
Last updated September 10 2019 at 10:34 AM

8598 Star Leaf Road N.

8598 Star Leaf Road North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8598 Star Leaf Road North, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Herlong

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
West Side Three Bedroom Pond Side Beauty! - NO APPLICATION FEES FOR THIS PROPERTY! 1407 sq. ft. 3BR/2BA Single Family Pond Side Home located on Jacksonville's Westside. Large Living Room with Wooden Floors greets you at the entryway. Open Kitchen with lots of Cabinets, Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances and Breakfast Bar. Separate Dining Area with Wooden Floors off of Kitchen. Large Master Bedroom with Bathroom featuring Double Vanities, Separate Shower and Garden Tub. Two Spacious Guest Bedrooms and Guest Bath. Backyard overlooks Large Community Pond. Washer & Dryer Included. Double Car Garage. Solar Water Heater. Sorry, no pets

Additional Information:

To Schedule a Showing please visit:
www.NestTenders.com/rental-search/

Please note: For the safety of all parties, showings are scheduled at least 24 hours in advance.

Frequently Asked Questions are available at:
www.NestTenders.com/common-questions

This home is managed locally from Northeast Florida by the responsible, attentive and service focused Property Managers of NestTenders. We are a Professional, Licensed Real Estate Brokerage focused solely on Property Management. Experience a new, higher level of care when you choose NestTenders as your rental partner!

Reach Out:
www.NestTenders.com/contact | Monday-Friday, 9AM to 5PM

Smarter Renting. Better Living. NestTenders.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2527063)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8598 Star Leaf Road N. have any available units?
8598 Star Leaf Road N. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8598 Star Leaf Road N. have?
Some of 8598 Star Leaf Road N.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8598 Star Leaf Road N. currently offering any rent specials?
8598 Star Leaf Road N. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8598 Star Leaf Road N. pet-friendly?
No, 8598 Star Leaf Road N. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8598 Star Leaf Road N. offer parking?
Yes, 8598 Star Leaf Road N. offers parking.
Does 8598 Star Leaf Road N. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8598 Star Leaf Road N. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8598 Star Leaf Road N. have a pool?
No, 8598 Star Leaf Road N. does not have a pool.
Does 8598 Star Leaf Road N. have accessible units?
No, 8598 Star Leaf Road N. does not have accessible units.
Does 8598 Star Leaf Road N. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8598 Star Leaf Road N. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westwood Apartments
1171 Lane Ave S
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Serotina Lake Apartments
4295 Sunbeam Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Summerwind Apartments
5262 Timuquana Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Shore House Apartment Homes
401 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
The Four
4870 Deer Lake Dr E
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Ciel Apartments
4929 Skyway Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Crescent Ridge
2001 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
The Wimberly At Deerwood
9727 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia