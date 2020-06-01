8598 Star Leaf Road N.

Amenities

West Side Three Bedroom Pond Side Beauty! - NO APPLICATION FEES FOR THIS PROPERTY! 1407 sq. ft. 3BR/2BA Single Family Pond Side Home located on Jacksonville's Westside. Large Living Room with Wooden Floors greets you at the entryway. Open Kitchen with lots of Cabinets, Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances and Breakfast Bar. Separate Dining Area with Wooden Floors off of Kitchen. Large Master Bedroom with Bathroom featuring Double Vanities, Separate Shower and Garden Tub. Two Spacious Guest Bedrooms and Guest Bath. Backyard overlooks Large Community Pond. Washer & Dryer Included. Double Car Garage. Solar Water Heater. Sorry, no pets



