Last updated May 6 2019 at 7:44 PM

8591 Julia Marie Cir

8591 Julia Marie Circle · No Longer Available
Location

8591 Julia Marie Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Herlong

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*MOVE IN SPECIAL THIS WEEK ONLY! SAVE $100 OFF YOUR FIRST THREE MONTHS RENT! REMAINDER OF LEASE @ REGULAR RENTAL RATE OF $1,300 A MONTH*

A place to call home in the quiet Spring Pointe community. This well maintained single level home invites family and friends to create more memorable moments with the open floor plan and tall ceilings. Cook up a storm in this cozy kitchen with eating area and pantry to keep the abundant counters clutter free. Retreat to the roomy master bedroom suite boasting a functional bathroom with separate sinks, standing shower, and soaker tub that will guarantee stress free mornings an relaxing evenings. A smart thermostat with room sensors and ceiling fans in all bedrooms guarantee every member of your household can remain comfortable all year round. All appliances included and ready for immediate move in - make your move, before someone else does!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8591 Julia Marie Cir have any available units?
8591 Julia Marie Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 8591 Julia Marie Cir currently offering any rent specials?
8591 Julia Marie Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8591 Julia Marie Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 8591 Julia Marie Cir is pet friendly.
Does 8591 Julia Marie Cir offer parking?
No, 8591 Julia Marie Cir does not offer parking.
Does 8591 Julia Marie Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8591 Julia Marie Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8591 Julia Marie Cir have a pool?
No, 8591 Julia Marie Cir does not have a pool.
Does 8591 Julia Marie Cir have accessible units?
No, 8591 Julia Marie Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 8591 Julia Marie Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 8591 Julia Marie Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8591 Julia Marie Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 8591 Julia Marie Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
