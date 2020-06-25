8591 Julia Marie Cir

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

*MOVE IN SPECIAL THIS WEEK ONLY! SAVE $100 OFF YOUR FIRST THREE MONTHS RENT! REMAINDER OF LEASE @ REGULAR RENTAL RATE OF $1,300 A MONTH*



A place to call home in the quiet Spring Pointe community. This well maintained single level home invites family and friends to create more memorable moments with the open floor plan and tall ceilings. Cook up a storm in this cozy kitchen with eating area and pantry to keep the abundant counters clutter free. Retreat to the roomy master bedroom suite boasting a functional bathroom with separate sinks, standing shower, and soaker tub that will guarantee stress free mornings an relaxing evenings. A smart thermostat with room sensors and ceiling fans in all bedrooms guarantee every member of your household can remain comfortable all year round. All appliances included and ready for immediate move in - make your move, before someone else does!