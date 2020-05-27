8541 Pineverde Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated carpet

-Master suite upstairs

-Second bedroom and bathroom downstairs

-Slate tile entrance

-Fresh designer two tone interior paint

-Ceramic tile flooring in living areas & carpet in bedrooms

-Plenty of closet space

-Upgraded kitchen cabinets and newer appliances

-Breakfast bar & pantry in kitchen

-French door leading to private patio

-Laundry and storage room off back patio

-Private backyard

-Lawn maintenance included



NOTE:

•Security deposit amount may vary

••Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit.



Rental Terms: Rent: $970, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $970, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.