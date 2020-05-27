8541 Pineverde Lane

Amenities
-Master suite upstairs
-Second bedroom and bathroom downstairs
-Slate tile entrance
-Fresh designer two tone interior paint
-Ceramic tile flooring in living areas & carpet in bedrooms
-Plenty of closet space
-Upgraded kitchen cabinets and newer appliances
-Breakfast bar & pantry in kitchen
-French door leading to private patio
-Laundry and storage room off back patio
-Private backyard
-Lawn maintenance included
NOTE:
•Security deposit amount may vary
••Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit.
Rental Terms: Rent: $970, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $970, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.