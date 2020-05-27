All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 8541 Pineverde Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
8541 Pineverde Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8541 Pineverde Lane

8541 Pineverde Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Ortega Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8541 Pineverde Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Ortega Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-Master suite upstairs
-Second bedroom and bathroom downstairs
-Slate tile entrance
-Fresh designer two tone interior paint
-Ceramic tile flooring in living areas & carpet in bedrooms
-Plenty of closet space
-Upgraded kitchen cabinets and newer appliances
-Breakfast bar & pantry in kitchen
-French door leading to private patio
-Laundry and storage room off back patio
-Private backyard
-Lawn maintenance included

NOTE:
•Security deposit amount may vary
••Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $970, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $970, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8541 Pineverde Lane have any available units?
8541 Pineverde Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8541 Pineverde Lane have?
Some of 8541 Pineverde Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8541 Pineverde Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8541 Pineverde Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8541 Pineverde Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8541 Pineverde Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8541 Pineverde Lane offer parking?
No, 8541 Pineverde Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8541 Pineverde Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8541 Pineverde Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8541 Pineverde Lane have a pool?
No, 8541 Pineverde Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8541 Pineverde Lane have accessible units?
No, 8541 Pineverde Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8541 Pineverde Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8541 Pineverde Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Best Cities for Pets 2019
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lux at Sorrel
11901 Abess Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Meridian
653 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Moncler Huntington
3333 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
The Point at Tamaya
3050 Tamaya Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
CENTURY BARTRAM PARK
13525 Bartram Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Registry at Windsor Parke
13401 Sutton Park Dr S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Mandarin Bay
9047 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Creekside Park
5900 Townsend Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia