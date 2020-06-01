8539 Gate Parkway #9108

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly gym pool clubhouse bbq/grill

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Villa Medici - Ground floor condo! Facing swimming pool court yard! 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo located on the Southside of Jacksonville in Villa Medici. The Villa Medici community offers a plethora of amenities including a clubhouse, community pool, a sun deck, fitness center, grilling stations, a pet activities area, and more! Tenant to apply and pay HOA registration fee before move in. *Landlord disclosure: the complex is completing repairs to the exterior of the building and the balcony is inaccessible until further notice



(RLNE4604987)