Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
8539 Gate Parkway #9108
Last updated August 9 2019 at 1:33 PM

8539 Gate Parkway #9108

8539 W Gate Pkwy 9108 · No Longer Available
Jacksonville
Secret Cove
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Location

8539 W Gate Pkwy 9108, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Secret Cove

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
pool
clubhouse
bbq/grill
Villa Medici - Ground floor condo! Facing swimming pool court yard! 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo located on the Southside of Jacksonville in Villa Medici. The Villa Medici community offers a plethora of amenities including a clubhouse, community pool, a sun deck, fitness center, grilling stations, a pet activities area, and more! Tenant to apply and pay HOA registration fee before move in. *Landlord disclosure: the complex is completing repairs to the exterior of the building and the balcony is inaccessible until further notice

(RLNE4604987)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8539 Gate Parkway #9108 have any available units?
8539 Gate Parkway #9108 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8539 Gate Parkway #9108 have?
Some of 8539 Gate Parkway #9108's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8539 Gate Parkway #9108 currently offering any rent specials?
8539 Gate Parkway #9108 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8539 Gate Parkway #9108 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8539 Gate Parkway #9108 is pet friendly.
Does 8539 Gate Parkway #9108 offer parking?
No, 8539 Gate Parkway #9108 does not offer parking.
Does 8539 Gate Parkway #9108 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8539 Gate Parkway #9108 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8539 Gate Parkway #9108 have a pool?
Yes, 8539 Gate Parkway #9108 has a pool.
Does 8539 Gate Parkway #9108 have accessible units?
No, 8539 Gate Parkway #9108 does not have accessible units.
Does 8539 Gate Parkway #9108 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8539 Gate Parkway #9108 does not have units with dishwashers.
