SPACIOUS 2 BR TOWNHOME CONVENIENTLY LOCATED OFF ARGYLE BLVD AND BLANDING. LARGE BEDROOMS WITH ENSUITE BATHS AND LARGE CLOSETS. CORNER FIREPLACE IN GREAT ROOM. SCREEN PORCH AND PAVER PATIO IN BACK YARD TO ENJOY THE AFTERNOONS. OWNER WOULD PREFER AT LEAST A 2 YEAR LEASE. 1 SMALL PET MAY BE CONSIDERED BY OWNER, BUT WOULD PREFER NO PETS.