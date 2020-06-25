All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated May 25 2019 at 2:26 AM

8510 THIMS AVE

8510 Thims Ave · No Longer Available
Location

8510 Thims Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32221
Normandy Estates

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is ready to WOW you! This 4 bedroom and 2 bath home is ready for you and your family to move into today. There is NO CARPET in the home which is a real plus for families with kids and/or pets. The entire interior is freshly painted in a soothing light gray. The kitchen offers brand new stainless steel appliances. The backyard is newly fenced and really spacious. Schedule your appointment as soon as possible. This jewel will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8510 THIMS AVE have any available units?
8510 THIMS AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8510 THIMS AVE have?
Some of 8510 THIMS AVE's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8510 THIMS AVE currently offering any rent specials?
8510 THIMS AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8510 THIMS AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 8510 THIMS AVE is pet friendly.
Does 8510 THIMS AVE offer parking?
No, 8510 THIMS AVE does not offer parking.
Does 8510 THIMS AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8510 THIMS AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8510 THIMS AVE have a pool?
No, 8510 THIMS AVE does not have a pool.
Does 8510 THIMS AVE have accessible units?
No, 8510 THIMS AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8510 THIMS AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8510 THIMS AVE has units with dishwashers.
