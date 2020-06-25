This home is ready to WOW you! This 4 bedroom and 2 bath home is ready for you and your family to move into today. There is NO CARPET in the home which is a real plus for families with kids and/or pets. The entire interior is freshly painted in a soothing light gray. The kitchen offers brand new stainless steel appliances. The backyard is newly fenced and really spacious. Schedule your appointment as soon as possible. This jewel will not last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8510 THIMS AVE have any available units?
8510 THIMS AVE doesn't have any available units at this time.