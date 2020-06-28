All apartments in Jacksonville
Jacksonville, FL
8506 English Oak Dr
Last updated September 20 2019 at 11:46 AM

8506 English Oak Dr

8506 English Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8506 English Oak Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Ortega Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Super Clean Home with Pond Views! - Boom! Vaulted ceilings and open feelings. You will not be disappointed when you walk in this home! English Oaks is a classic three bedroom, two bathroom home with a large two car garage. English Oaks has additional features like ceiling fans in the living room and bedrooms, lots of storage in the garage and a garage door opener, oh wait... did I mention the pond... oh yeah, ducks, fish, all the wildlife you can handle from your screened in back porch! This house will not last long. Lawn maintenance is taken care of for you, so just bring the lounging furniture, no mower required.
Must have over a 600 credit score to apply. No evictions, no owing previous landlords. Have good rental references and steady income required.

(RLNE2619668)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8506 English Oak Dr have any available units?
8506 English Oak Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 8506 English Oak Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8506 English Oak Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8506 English Oak Dr pet-friendly?
No, 8506 English Oak Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8506 English Oak Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8506 English Oak Dr offers parking.
Does 8506 English Oak Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8506 English Oak Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8506 English Oak Dr have a pool?
No, 8506 English Oak Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8506 English Oak Dr have accessible units?
No, 8506 English Oak Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8506 English Oak Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8506 English Oak Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8506 English Oak Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 8506 English Oak Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
