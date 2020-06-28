8506 English Oak Dr

Amenities

Super Clean Home with Pond Views! - Boom! Vaulted ceilings and open feelings. You will not be disappointed when you walk in this home! English Oaks is a classic three bedroom, two bathroom home with a large two car garage. English Oaks has additional features like ceiling fans in the living room and bedrooms, lots of storage in the garage and a garage door opener, oh wait... did I mention the pond... oh yeah, ducks, fish, all the wildlife you can handle from your screened in back porch! This house will not last long. Lawn maintenance is taken care of for you, so just bring the lounging furniture, no mower required.

Must have over a 600 credit score to apply. No evictions, no owing previous landlords. Have good rental references and steady income required.



(RLNE2619668)