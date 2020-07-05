8479 Hunston Mill Lane East, Jacksonville, FL 32244 Chimney Lakes
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
First time property has been rented. House has new interior paint and new granite counter tops in the kitchen. Back yard will be getting new sod in the spring. Nice split floor plan with large master suite. Enjoy the watermill amenities includes a great kid pool and club house.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8479 HUNSTON MILL LN have any available units?
8479 HUNSTON MILL LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.