8479 HUNSTON MILL LN
Last updated February 18 2020 at 1:04 AM

8479 HUNSTON MILL LN

8479 Hunston Mill Lane East · No Longer Available
Location

8479 Hunston Mill Lane East, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Chimney Lakes

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
First time property has been rented. House has new interior paint and new granite counter tops in the kitchen. Back yard will be getting new sod in the spring. Nice split floor plan with large master suite. Enjoy the watermill amenities includes a great kid pool and club house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What amenities does 8479 HUNSTON MILL LN have?
Some of 8479 HUNSTON MILL LN's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Does 8479 HUNSTON MILL LN offer parking?
Yes, 8479 HUNSTON MILL LN offers parking.
Does 8479 HUNSTON MILL LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8479 HUNSTON MILL LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8479 HUNSTON MILL LN have a pool?
Yes, 8479 HUNSTON MILL LN has a pool.
Does 8479 HUNSTON MILL LN have accessible units?
No, 8479 HUNSTON MILL LN does not have accessible units.
Does 8479 HUNSTON MILL LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8479 HUNSTON MILL LN has units with dishwashers.

