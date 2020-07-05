8479 HUNSTON MILL LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

First time property has been rented. House has new interior paint and new granite counter tops in the kitchen. Back yard will be getting new sod in the spring. Nice split floor plan with large master suite. Enjoy the watermill amenities includes a great kid pool and club house.