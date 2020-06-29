Rent Calculator
Last updated April 29 2020 at 10:51 PM
1 of 10
8464 MCGIRTS VILLAGE LN
8464 Mcgirts Village Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Jacksonville
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Location
8464 Mcgirts Village Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Jacksonville Heights
Amenities
new construction
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
This new construction home is move-in ready! It has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms with 1,325 sq feet of living space and updates throughout. Call for your showing today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8464 MCGIRTS VILLAGE LN have any available units?
8464 MCGIRTS VILLAGE LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8464 MCGIRTS VILLAGE LN have?
Some of 8464 MCGIRTS VILLAGE LN's amenities include new construction, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8464 MCGIRTS VILLAGE LN currently offering any rent specials?
8464 MCGIRTS VILLAGE LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8464 MCGIRTS VILLAGE LN pet-friendly?
No, 8464 MCGIRTS VILLAGE LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 8464 MCGIRTS VILLAGE LN offer parking?
Yes, 8464 MCGIRTS VILLAGE LN offers parking.
Does 8464 MCGIRTS VILLAGE LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8464 MCGIRTS VILLAGE LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8464 MCGIRTS VILLAGE LN have a pool?
No, 8464 MCGIRTS VILLAGE LN does not have a pool.
Does 8464 MCGIRTS VILLAGE LN have accessible units?
No, 8464 MCGIRTS VILLAGE LN does not have accessible units.
Does 8464 MCGIRTS VILLAGE LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 8464 MCGIRTS VILLAGE LN does not have units with dishwashers.
