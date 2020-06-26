8459 Boysenberry Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3-bedroom, 2-bath home is located on a large corner lot and offers approximately 1352 sq ft of living space. Features include a separate dining room, a stone fireplace in the family room, and a kitchen island equipped with a range and cooktop. This home includes a patio in the back yard and a 2-car garage for extra storage space.



Pets conditional, including $300 non-refundable pet deposit per pet, 3 pets max.



