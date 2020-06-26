All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

8459 Boysenberry Lane

8459 Boysenberry Lane South · No Longer Available
Location

8459 Boysenberry Lane South, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Argyle Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
extra storage
range
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3-bedroom, 2-bath home is located on a large corner lot and offers approximately 1352 sq ft of living space. Features include a separate dining room, a stone fireplace in the family room, and a kitchen island equipped with a range and cooktop. This home includes a patio in the back yard and a 2-car garage for extra storage space.

Pets conditional, including $300 non-refundable pet deposit per pet, 3 pets max.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8459 Boysenberry Lane have any available units?
8459 Boysenberry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8459 Boysenberry Lane have?
Some of 8459 Boysenberry Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8459 Boysenberry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8459 Boysenberry Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8459 Boysenberry Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8459 Boysenberry Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8459 Boysenberry Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8459 Boysenberry Lane offers parking.
Does 8459 Boysenberry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8459 Boysenberry Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8459 Boysenberry Lane have a pool?
No, 8459 Boysenberry Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8459 Boysenberry Lane have accessible units?
No, 8459 Boysenberry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8459 Boysenberry Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8459 Boysenberry Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
