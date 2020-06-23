All apartments in Jacksonville
8411 North Lostara Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8411 North Lostara Avenue

Location

8411 North Lostara Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Alderman Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
playground
An adorable, updated ranch home in true Florida style! A large window in the living room lets in tons of light while a charming, retro, mid-century modern fireplace adds a special touch to the family room! Both the living room and dining room feature new wood laminate flooring, and all of the bedrooms include ceiling fans. A breakfast bar and ample cabinetry provide tons of extra space and storage while updated black appliances bring style and reliability to the kitchen. The large laundry room also offers lots of storage space. Home also features large backyard! A short drive to shopping, dining, parks and Arlingwood playground. Close to I-295 and the Arlington Expressway, you have easy access to all the Jacksonville area has to offer!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8411 North Lostara Avenue have any available units?
8411 North Lostara Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8411 North Lostara Avenue have?
Some of 8411 North Lostara Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8411 North Lostara Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8411 North Lostara Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8411 North Lostara Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8411 North Lostara Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8411 North Lostara Avenue offer parking?
No, 8411 North Lostara Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8411 North Lostara Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8411 North Lostara Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8411 North Lostara Avenue have a pool?
No, 8411 North Lostara Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8411 North Lostara Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8411 North Lostara Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8411 North Lostara Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8411 North Lostara Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
