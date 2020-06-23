8411 North Lostara Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan playground

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry playground cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

An adorable, updated ranch home in true Florida style! A large window in the living room lets in tons of light while a charming, retro, mid-century modern fireplace adds a special touch to the family room! Both the living room and dining room feature new wood laminate flooring, and all of the bedrooms include ceiling fans. A breakfast bar and ample cabinetry provide tons of extra space and storage while updated black appliances bring style and reliability to the kitchen. The large laundry room also offers lots of storage space. Home also features large backyard! A short drive to shopping, dining, parks and Arlingwood playground. Close to I-295 and the Arlington Expressway, you have easy access to all the Jacksonville area has to offer!



Visit www.goalproperties.com today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.