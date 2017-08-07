8387 CENTURY POINT DRIVE N

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly Remodeled Townhome - Don't miss the opportunity to make this newly remodeled townhome your next home. Completely upgraded throughout, this home features three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The updated kitchen offers granite countertops & all new appliances and opens for a large family room with plenty of space for entertaining family and friends. All bedrooms offer plenty of square footage and closet space. The screened patio and fenced yard make this the perfect home for you. Contact us directly to arrange your private showing.



(RLNE4723085)