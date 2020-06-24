8372 Pineverde Lane

Amenities

•2 bedroom 2 bathroom town home

•Master bedroom suite upstairs

•Second bedroom and full bathroom downstairs

•Luxury vinyl wood plank floors throughout main living areas

•Carpet in bedrooms

•Living / Dining combo

•Kitchen has white appliances, a breakfast bar & pantry closet

•Laundry and storage off of back patio

•Large open backyard

•End unit



•Close to shopping, restaurants, I-295, NAS and Orange Park

•Lawn maintenance included in the rent



NOTE: •Security deposit amount may vary

••Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit.



Rental Terms: Rent: $940, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $940, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.