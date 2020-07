Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Don't miss the opportunity to make this newly remodeled townhome your next home. Completely upgraded throughout, this home features TWO bedrooms and TWO full bathrooms. The updated kitchen offers granite countertops . All bedrooms comes with closet space. The screened patio and fenced yard make this the perfect home for you. NO PETS ALLOWED