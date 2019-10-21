All apartments in Jacksonville
8349 Pembrook Court
8349 Pembrook Court

8349 Pembrook Court · No Longer Available
Location

8349 Pembrook Court, Jacksonville, FL 32219
Lincoln Villas

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
***Two weeks FREE, applied to first full months? rent***
Expires 8/15

This recently renovated 3-bedroom, 2-bath home located in Carver Manor on a cul-de-sac and features a living room, dining room, plus an eat-in kitchen with newer appliances, a breakfast bar and a breakfast area. Sliding doors open onto a large patio in the fenced backyard. Carpet throughout and vinyl flooring in wet areas, and both baths have been recently updated. The one-car garage offers additional storage space. Visit www.goalproperties.com today! In addition to rent, there will be $13.00 per month charge for quality filters to be conveniently delivered to your door every 60 days. This program may save up to 15% on your electric bill and prevent costly HVAC repairs. Resident may opt-out of?program?by providing?Landlord photographic proof that air filters are being replaced every 60 days.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8349 Pembrook Court have any available units?
8349 Pembrook Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8349 Pembrook Court have?
Some of 8349 Pembrook Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8349 Pembrook Court currently offering any rent specials?
8349 Pembrook Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8349 Pembrook Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 8349 Pembrook Court is pet friendly.
Does 8349 Pembrook Court offer parking?
Yes, 8349 Pembrook Court offers parking.
Does 8349 Pembrook Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8349 Pembrook Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8349 Pembrook Court have a pool?
No, 8349 Pembrook Court does not have a pool.
Does 8349 Pembrook Court have accessible units?
No, 8349 Pembrook Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8349 Pembrook Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 8349 Pembrook Court does not have units with dishwashers.
