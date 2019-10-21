8349 Pembrook Court

Amenities

This recently renovated 3-bedroom, 2-bath home located in Carver Manor on a cul-de-sac and features a living room, dining room, plus an eat-in kitchen with newer appliances, a breakfast bar and a breakfast area. Sliding doors open onto a large patio in the fenced backyard. Carpet throughout and vinyl flooring in wet areas, and both baths have been recently updated. The one-car garage offers additional storage space. Visit www.goalproperties.com today! In addition to rent, there will be $13.00 per month charge for quality filters to be conveniently delivered to your door every 60 days. This program may save up to 15% on your electric bill and prevent costly HVAC repairs. Resident may opt-out of?program?by providing?Landlord photographic proof that air filters are being replaced every 60 days.

