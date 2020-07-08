All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated May 19 2020 at 9:15 PM

8343 Spring Lake Road North

8343 Spring Lake Road North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

8343 Spring Lake Road North, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Herlong

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures, and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, the resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8343 Spring Lake Road North have any available units?
8343 Spring Lake Road North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 8343 Spring Lake Road North currently offering any rent specials?
8343 Spring Lake Road North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8343 Spring Lake Road North pet-friendly?
Yes, 8343 Spring Lake Road North is pet friendly.
Does 8343 Spring Lake Road North offer parking?
No, 8343 Spring Lake Road North does not offer parking.
Does 8343 Spring Lake Road North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8343 Spring Lake Road North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8343 Spring Lake Road North have a pool?
Yes, 8343 Spring Lake Road North has a pool.
Does 8343 Spring Lake Road North have accessible units?
No, 8343 Spring Lake Road North does not have accessible units.
Does 8343 Spring Lake Road North have units with dishwashers?
No, 8343 Spring Lake Road North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8343 Spring Lake Road North have units with air conditioning?
No, 8343 Spring Lake Road North does not have units with air conditioning.

