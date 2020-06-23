All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8326 THOR ST

8326 Thor Street · No Longer Available
Location

8326 Thor Street, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Holiday Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom home is move in ready! The home comes with a refrigerator, range, washer/dryer hook ups as well as many other amenities. Pets are welcome. Call or email us today to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8326 THOR ST have any available units?
8326 THOR ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8326 THOR ST have?
Some of 8326 THOR ST's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8326 THOR ST currently offering any rent specials?
8326 THOR ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8326 THOR ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 8326 THOR ST is pet friendly.
Does 8326 THOR ST offer parking?
No, 8326 THOR ST does not offer parking.
Does 8326 THOR ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8326 THOR ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8326 THOR ST have a pool?
No, 8326 THOR ST does not have a pool.
Does 8326 THOR ST have accessible units?
No, 8326 THOR ST does not have accessible units.
Does 8326 THOR ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 8326 THOR ST does not have units with dishwashers.
