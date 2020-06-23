8309 STELLING DR S

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill hot tub

Step into the home... BOOM you're stunned by the marvelous step ceiling and glossy tile in the living room. This home has been renovated like new. The kitchen has a gorgeous theme as the cabinet are new and the granite counter top glisten. All GE stainless alliances. The backslash give the kitchen a special touch. A breakfast bar sits stunning on the newly built brick. The master bedroom too has a step ceiling with a ceiling fan. Twin sinks in the master bath followed with a hot tub and tall shower. This home is full of color and character! The backyard is my favorite! Brick laid throughout the backyard with special features. A wooden patio build for barbecues or family hangouts. A lake in the back to sit and enjoy the beautiful view!