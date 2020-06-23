Step into the home... BOOM you're stunned by the marvelous step ceiling and glossy tile in the living room. This home has been renovated like new. The kitchen has a gorgeous theme as the cabinet are new and the granite counter top glisten. All GE stainless alliances. The backslash give the kitchen a special touch. A breakfast bar sits stunning on the newly built brick. The master bedroom too has a step ceiling with a ceiling fan. Twin sinks in the master bath followed with a hot tub and tall shower. This home is full of color and character! The backyard is my favorite! Brick laid throughout the backyard with special features. A wooden patio build for barbecues or family hangouts. A lake in the back to sit and enjoy the beautiful view!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8309 STELLING DR S have any available units?
8309 STELLING DR S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.