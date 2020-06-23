All apartments in Jacksonville
8309 STELLING DR S
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8309 STELLING DR S

8309 Stelling Drive South · No Longer Available
Location

8309 Stelling Drive South, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Chimney Lakes

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
hot tub
Step into the home... BOOM you're stunned by the marvelous step ceiling and glossy tile in the living room. This home has been renovated like new. The kitchen has a gorgeous theme as the cabinet are new and the granite counter top glisten. All GE stainless alliances. The backslash give the kitchen a special touch. A breakfast bar sits stunning on the newly built brick. The master bedroom too has a step ceiling with a ceiling fan. Twin sinks in the master bath followed with a hot tub and tall shower. This home is full of color and character! The backyard is my favorite! Brick laid throughout the backyard with special features. A wooden patio build for barbecues or family hangouts. A lake in the back to sit and enjoy the beautiful view!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8309 STELLING DR S have any available units?
8309 STELLING DR S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8309 STELLING DR S have?
Some of 8309 STELLING DR S's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8309 STELLING DR S currently offering any rent specials?
8309 STELLING DR S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8309 STELLING DR S pet-friendly?
No, 8309 STELLING DR S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 8309 STELLING DR S offer parking?
No, 8309 STELLING DR S does not offer parking.
Does 8309 STELLING DR S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8309 STELLING DR S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8309 STELLING DR S have a pool?
No, 8309 STELLING DR S does not have a pool.
Does 8309 STELLING DR S have accessible units?
No, 8309 STELLING DR S does not have accessible units.
Does 8309 STELLING DR S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8309 STELLING DR S has units with dishwashers.
